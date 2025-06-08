Drug smuggling racket busted inside Ropar jail; ASI, head constable, among others arrested

Ropar police today busted a drug smuggling racket inside Ropar jail. SSP Ropar, Gulneet Singh Khurana, said that a gang involved in smuggling drugs and other prohibited items into Ropar District Jail has been busted.

The SSP said Head Constable Kuldeep Singh was arrested and 101 grams of charas, 154 intoxicating capsules, 80 tablets and six packets of tobacco were recovered from him.

He added that on June 2, the authorities at Ropar District Jail received information that Singh, resident of PAP Lines, Jalandhar, was found with prohibited items while on duty inside the jail. Immediate action was taken, and a case under Sections 20, 22-61-85 of the NDPS Act, 223-B of the BNS, and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered at City Police Station, Ropar.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the involvement of other accomplices, including inmates Asif, Kabir, Gurpreet Singh and ASI Sukhram Singh. They have been arrested on different dates. Another accused, Mumtaz Alam, is yet to be arrested.

In a related case, Gurpreet Singh, resident of Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, was arrested, under Sections 18, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. One mobile phone and opium were recovered from him.

The arrested accused are being interrogated, and further revelations are expected.

The SSP said that if any jail staff or other individual is found to be involved in drug trafficking inside the jail, strict action will be taken against them.