Drug trafficker’s house demolished in Punjab’s Muktsar

As part of its anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh,’ a joint team of the police and district administration on Wednesday demolished an illegally constructed house belonging to an alleged drug trafficker in Madrassa village.

Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that Sarabjeet Singh and his family members, residents of Madrassa village, were facing five cases under the NDPS Act and had illegally constructed the house that was demolished today.

“I appeal to the public to share any secret information about drug smugglers with us,” said the SSP.

Muktsar SDM Baljit Kaur was also present at the scene.

BDPO Muktsar Kewal Kumar Goyal said that the accused had built the house illegally on gram panchayat land.

“The panchayat had passed a resolution against the house owner. Notices had been served to him earlier,” he said.