DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Drug trafficker’s house demolished in Punjab’s Muktsar

Drug trafficker’s house demolished in Punjab’s Muktsar

Accused had built the house illegally on gram panchayat land
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 05:18 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An unauthorised structure being demolished at Madrassa village in Muktsar district on Wednesday.
Advertisement

As part of its anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh,’ a joint team of the police and district administration on Wednesday demolished an illegally constructed house belonging to an alleged drug trafficker in Madrassa village.

Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that Sarabjeet Singh and his family members, residents of Madrassa village, were facing five cases under the NDPS Act and had illegally constructed the house that was demolished today.

“I appeal to the public to share any secret information about drug smugglers with us,” said the SSP.

Advertisement

Muktsar SDM Baljit Kaur was also present at the scene.

BDPO Muktsar Kewal Kumar Goyal said that the accused had built the house illegally on gram panchayat land.

Advertisement

“The panchayat had passed a resolution against the house owner. Notices had been served to him earlier,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper