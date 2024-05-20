Druglord Gurpreet Singh Gopa’s wife appears before police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

Kuldeep Kaur, wife of Gurpreet Singh Gopa, a heroin smuggler who was murdered in Jalandhar on May 12, appeared before the police on Saturday after six days.

Kuldeep disclosed that she and her husband had been residing in Mitthapur. Gopa, who was booked in a 532 kg of heroin seizure case, had evaded arrest for four years.

Kuldeep confirmed Gopa’s involvement in the heroin trade but denied her participation in his illegal activities.

Kuldeep recounted that on May 12, Gopa informed her that he had boarded a bus from Nakodar for home. She sent her cousin Arsh to receive him from near Wadala chowk. Later that day, Kuldeep received a call from Gopa’s phone, indicating he had been shot and she must leave the city. Arsh subsequently arrived, and they quickly packed and left in a car owned by Kuldeep Singh Gora, another drug smuggler and associate of Gopa.

