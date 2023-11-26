 Drugs, ammunition found near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Drugs, ammunition found near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Drugs, ammunition found near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF troops recover a bag containing 5.240 kg heroin and Italy-made pistol, two magazines and 20 rounds from a field

Drugs, ammunition found near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Chandigarh, November 26

BSF personnel recovered more than 5 kg of heroin along with an Italy-made pistol and 20 cartridges which were airdropped by a Pakistani drone near Punjab’s Amritsar district, an official said on Sunday.

The official said the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone on the intervening night of November 25 and 26 and also heard the sound of dropping near village Chak Allah Baksh in Amritsar.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel recovered a bag containing 5.240 kg heroin and Italy-made pistol, two magazines and 20 rounds from a field.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

2
Punjab

Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

3
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

4
Punjab

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

5
Punjab

Inebriated driver leaves truck on rail track in Punjab's Ludhiana, loco pilot averts accident

6
Delhi

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

7
Punjab

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

8
Entertainment

Randeep Hooda set to marry Lin Laishram in Imphal, wedding date and card inside

9
India

Denied Dubai trip on birthday, wife punches man to death

10
India

4 students killed, over 60 injured in stampede during concert at Kerala's Cochin University

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Part of drill machine also sent atop the hill, above the tun...

Mann ki Baat: India ‘crushing terrorism’ with all its courage, says PM Modi on 26/11 anniversary

Mann ki Baat: India 'crushing terrorism' with all its courage, says PM Modi on 26/11 anniversary

Says it's 'misfortune' that Constitution’s first amendment r...

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into retired Pak soldiers joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir

Two cases surface

India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Victim was driving through a hilly road when his car skidded...


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Noida: Fire accident in car kills 2 men

At 385, Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal