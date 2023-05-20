Drugs, arms seized from 'trafficker': Cops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

The police have confiscated 2.4 kg heroin, 1.9 kg narcotic powder, Rs 7.4 lakh and a .32 bore country-made weapon with five cartridges after the interrogation of alleged drug trafficker identified as Jobanjit Singh of Nausherha Dhala village in Tarn Taran district.

Jobanjit was arrested on Tuesday with 200 gm heroin here. A court sent him in three-day police custody.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said during the interrogation, Jobanjit disclosed about a heroin consignment which he had kept at the house of his friends in Naushehra Dhala village in Tarn Taran.

“Immediately, a police team was dispatched to Naushehra from where it seized the contraband,” said Rana, adding that the role of his friends was being looked into. He said Joban was in touch with a cross-border smuggler identified as Khali in Pakistan through social media.

Investigation revealed that the consignment was dropped by a drone near Bharobhal village located along the Indo-Pak border.