Drugs being delivered to doorstep in Punjab: BJP

More than a dozen families who lost members to ‘chitta’ (heroin) shared their ordeals at an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Mothers, sisters and wives of victims broke down as they spoke about the devastating impact of drugs on their families and future generations. Many alleged that drugs remain easily available across the state despite claims of a state crackdown.

Chindo Bai, a resident from a village near Jagraon, has lost her six sons to drugs. They were all aged between 14 and 25. “After every six months, I lost a son”, she said feebly, adding, “And yet drugs are still available all over.”

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Slamming the AAP government for failing to eradicate drugs, Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon said, “In the land of five rivers, now flows a sixth river of drugs.” He said young lives continue to be lost due to the easy availability of drugs, which, he alleged, were even being delivered

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to people’s doorstep.

Responding to the Aam Aadmi Party’s charge that drugs entered Punjab during the SAD-BJP regime, Dhillon said, “The CM was from the SAD at the time. The party with the CM runs the show and these queries should be addressed to them.”

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Circling back to the adverse impact of the menace, Dhillon said, “The BJP is undertaking the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ to share the pain of families affected by drugs.”