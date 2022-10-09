Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, October 8

The police today conducted raids after a video went viral wherein “Chitta Ethe Milda Hai” (Drugs are available here) banner could be seen installed in the fields at Bhai Bhaktaur village of Maur in Bathinda district.

In the video, a villager claimed that drugs were being sold openly and youths aged between 16 and 17 years died by allegedly consuming drugs on Dasehra.

The man in the video can be heard saying that the residents of Jodhpur Romana and Kotbhara villages were irked over the sale of drugs. He said if anyone tried to stop the peddlers, the latter would go to the extent of killing the person. Warning smugglers to stop selling drugs, the man threatened to publish their details online.

Lakhbir Singh of Bhai Bhaktaur village said, “Supply of drugs is common in the village. Youngsters are falling prey to ‘chitta’. The residents have decided to hold a meeting and start a campaign in this regard. We want to ensure that our voice reaches the government.”

After the video went viral, the police personnel headed by Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian conducted search operations in various villages today morning.

Elanchezhian said, “Around 150 cops conducted search operations at Bhai Bhaktaur, Jodhpur Pakhar, Ghuman Kalan, Kotfatta and Kotbhara from 6 am to 10.30 am. Eradicating drug menace is the top priority of the state government and the Punjab Police.”

The police have arrested a person after seizing 5.70-gm heroin from his possession. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Kotfatta police station.