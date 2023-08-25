Drugs dropped by drone seized in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, August 24
A packet of drugs, believed to be dropped by a drone, was seized by the BSF and the police in the Tarn Taran sector on Thursday.
Based on a specific information, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Rajoke village on the morning of August 24, a BSF officer said.
Around 9.15 am, troops found a packet suspected to contain about 360 grams of heroin. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and had a hook attached to it for hanging it on a drone, he added.
