Drugs dropped by drone seized in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

A packet of drugs, believed to be dropped by a drone, was seized by the BSF and the police in the Tarn Taran sector on Thursday.

Based on a specific information, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Rajoke village on the morning of August 24, a BSF officer said.

Around 9.15 am, troops found a packet suspected to contain about 360 grams of heroin. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and had a hook attached to it for hanging it on a drone, he added.

#Border Security Force BSF #Tarn Taran