Drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Tarn Taran sector

Chandigarh, August 24
A packet of drugs, believed to be dropped by a drone, was seized by a team from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police in the Tarn Taran Sector on Thursday.
Based on specific information, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Rajoke village on the morning of August 24, a BSF officer said.
At about 9.15 am, troops found a packet suspected to contain about 360 grams of heroin.
The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and had a hook attached to it for hanging it on a drone, he added.
