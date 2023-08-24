Drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

A packet of drugs, believed to be dropped by a drone, was seized by a team from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police in the Tarn Taran Sector on Thursday.

Based on specific information, a joint search operation was launched on the outskirts of Rajoke village on the morning of August 24, a BSF officer said.

At about 9.15 am, troops found a packet suspected to contain about 360 grams of heroin.

The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and had a hook attached to it for hanging it on a drone, he added.

#Border Security Force BSF #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran