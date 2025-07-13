Drugs racket busted; 3 arrested, 1.6 kg heroin seized

With the arrest of three persons, the district police today claimed to have busted a racket allegedly involved in supplying drugs.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sangrur, Sartaj Singh Chahal said here today that the police had arrested Nigam (24), Jaspal Singh (23), both residents of Sangrur, and Satnam Singh (23), a resident of Puhla village under the Bhikhiwind police station, while one of their accomplice Gurpreet Singh (28), a resident of Sangrur, was yet to be arrested.

He further said that the police had seized from their possession 1 kg and 625 gm of white powder/heroin, three pistols of 32 bore, two country-made weapons (kattas) of 12 bore, 13 live cartridges and 12 mobile phones.

Chahal further said that on April 9, 2025, a case under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act, Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 123, 221 of the BNS was registered at the Sadat police station, Dhuri, after the seizure of 125 gm of white powder/heroin, a pistol of 32 bore, seven live cartridges and four mobile phones in the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station, Dhuri, from where Nigam, Gurpreet Singh and three unknown persons fled.

During investigations, the accused Nigam, who was arrested by the Sangrur police in another case and was in Sangrur jail, was brought on production warrant and on the basis of his questioning, Jaspal Singh was arrested on July 8, from whose possession the police seized two 32 bore pistols.

The SSP said on the basis of questioning of Jaspal Singh, the police nominated one Satnam Singh, who was in Sangrur jail, and the police brought him from the jail on production warrant and seized eight mobile phones, supplied by him in Sangrur jail. A case was registered against him on July 11 under Section 52-A of the Prison Act at the City (1) police station, Sangrur.

The SSP also said that on the information provided to the police by Jaspal Singh during questioning on July 11, the police also seized 1.5 kg of white powder/heroin, a pistol of 32 bore, a country-made weapon (katta) of 12 bore, four cartridges of 32 bore, two cartridges of 12 bore. He said investigations into the case were on.