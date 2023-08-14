Drugs seized near border in Ferozepur, Amritsar districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

The security forces seized a damaged drone and four packets of narcotics in three separate incidents along the international border in Punjab today.

The BSF and the Punjab Police launched a joint search operation on the outskirts of Machiwara village in Ferozepur district today. Troops found three packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin weighing about 3 kg, inside a black bag from the paddy fields adjacent to the village. In the second incident, the BSF carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district and recovered packet wrapped with yellow tape containing about 530 gm narcotics, suspected to be heroin.

The BSF and the Punjab Police today recovered a broken quadcopter, kept in a plastic sack near Lakhna village in Tarn Taran district.

