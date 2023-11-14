Drugs seized near IB in Amritsar, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Security agencies have apprehended two persons and seized a packet of narcotics, believed to have been dropped by a drone, along with a motorcycle near the international border in Amritsar sector.

On the intervening night of November 12 and 13, the Border Security Force intercepted a drone when its troops heard the sound of something being dropped near Udhar Dhaliwal village, a BSF officer said.

A search by BSF troops was carried out during which a packet containing 540 gm heroin was found. In a joint search operation with the Punjab Police on Monday morning, two suspected smugglers were apprehended along with a motorcycle.

On Sunday, two China-made drones were seized by joint teams of the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bharopal and Neshta villages in the same sector.