Drugs seized near IB in Amritsar, 2 held

Chandigarh, November 13
Security agencies have apprehended two persons and seized a packet of narcotics, believed to have been dropped by a drone, along with a motorcycle near the international border in Amritsar sector.
On the intervening night of November 12 and 13, the Border Security Force intercepted a drone when its troops heard the sound of something being dropped near Udhar Dhaliwal village, a BSF officer said.
A search by BSF troops was carried out during which a packet containing 540 gm heroin was found. In a joint search operation with the Punjab Police on Monday morning, two suspected smugglers were apprehended along with a motorcycle.
On Sunday, two China-made drones were seized by joint teams of the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bharopal and Neshta villages in the same sector.
