'Drunken' youths pelt minister's escort vehicle with stones, 4 held

Jalandhar, June 5

The police have arrested four persons for pelting Local Government Minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle with stones in Jalandhar.

Police officials said the incident took place around 1 am on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jatin, alias Bunny, Rishu and Ashish Verma, all residents of Model House, Jalandhar, and Nakul of Mohalla Khazanchian in Kapurthala.

Sources said the minister and his wife were heading home when the youths, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, picked up a fight with security personnel in the escort vehicle over the issue of overtaking at Ravidas Chowk on the Nakodar road.

The youths not just hurled abuses at the security guards, but also threw stones at the escort vehicle.

After pacifying the youths, the convoy moved forward. However, the accused reached the minister’s residence. Later, the police reached the spot and apprehended the suspects.

DCP Jagmohan Singh said, “The minister’s vehicle was not at the spot. It was an escort vehicle. Overtaking led to road rage. An FIR has been registered against four persons who were in a drunken state.”

ADCP II Aditya said, “It was road rage case and the minister’s vehicle wasn’t involved. Two of the youths did reach the minister’s residence. All four have been arrested.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 353 and 186 of the IPC.