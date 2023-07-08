DSGMC sets up 11-member panel on UCC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today decided to form an 11-member panel to draft demands and objections of Sikhs on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The decision was announced by DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon.

Responding to the development, SAD’s Delhi unit president Paramjit Singh Sarna asked the DSGMC to make its stand clear on the issue. He termed today’s meeting as an attempt to create confusion among the Sikh community.

The DSGMC said it had convened a meeting of Sikh intellectuals on the issue. As the Law Commission has not yet presented the UCC draft, the DSGMC has decided to wait for it.