DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha

Patiala, October 19
A 45-year-old DSP posted with the Special Operations Group was allegedly found dead with a bullet injury at his house in Nabha on Wednesday.
The police said the incident took place around 7 pm.The DSP was taken to a hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.
DSP Gagandeep Bhullar was at his house when neighbours heard sound of a gun shot. “We are probing the matter,” said Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek.
