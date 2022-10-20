DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

A 45-year-old DSP posted with the Special Operations Group was allegedly found dead with a bullet injury at his house in Nabha on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place around 7 pm.The DSP was taken to a hospital where he was declared “brought dead”.

DSP Gagandeep Bhullar was at his house when neighbours heard sound of a gun shot. “We are probing the matter,” said Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek.