DSP held in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 19

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested DSP Sushil Kumar in the Rs 20 lakh bribery case of Faridkot.

The police had registered the case on June 2 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Gagnesh Kumar, DSP Sushil Kumar, Sub-Inspector Khem Chand Prashar and two alleged middlemen Malkeet Das and Jaswinder Singh.

The FIR had been registered in connection with a murder case in which the police officers were accused of having taken Rs 20 lakh to rename a suspect.

The VB arrested one of the accused today after about 50 days of the registration of the FIR against them.

Sources in the police revealed that the arrest was made after the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the DGP to file an affidavit on the investigation done by the police in the bribery case.

The HC also asked the DGP to file details of action taken by the police against all officers, who had earlier given the clean chit to the prime accused. Accused Jarnail Das was also renamed by the police in the murder case.

In November 2019, Hari Das, the likely successor to the post of the dera head, was killed in the village. The murder was reportedly an outcome of a struggle for the top post of the dera.

The police had booked Jarnail Das, head of a branch of the dera in Moga district, on the complaint of Gagan Das, a dera member.

However, the suspect was given the clean chit in this case by the police after an inquiry by a DSP-rank officer. This was opposed by the complainant. There are allegations of payment of Rs 1 crore bribe for the clean chit to Jarnail, reads the FIR.

It is then alleged that police officers, accused in bribery case, had received Rs 20 lakh to rename Jarnail as the main suspect in the case.

Another Cop caught taking Rs 10,000

Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested Iqbal Singh, a former SHO of the Killianwali police station, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a resident of Sirsa district in Haryana

in Haryana The complainant told the Vigilance authorities that Iqbal had demanded Rs 20,000 from him, but agreed to dispose of a complaint against him for Rs 15,000

A case has been registered at Bathinda in this regard

