DSP, SI booked over missing file

Faridkot, July 22
Seven months after a file related to a murder of a dera chief went missing, the Faridkot police have booked DSP Sushil Kumar and SI Khem Chand.
Though a case under Section 409 of the IPC was registered against unknown persons four days ago, the DSP and the SI were named as accused today.
The file related to murder of dera chief Dayal Das at Kot Sukhia village on November 7, 2019, had gone missing on December 13, 2022. The case was being investigated by DSP Kumar and SI Chand.
