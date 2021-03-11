DSP's defamation plea against Navjot Sidhu dismissed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

A criminal defamation complaint filed against former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has been “dismissed for default”.

The plea was filed by Chandigarh Police DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel against Sidhu in February 2022, claiming that Sidhu had allegedly made derogatory comments against the police. He alleged that Sidhu made the alleged comments on December 18, 2021, at a rally organised in Sultanpur Lodhi. The DSP had claimed that Sidhu, while referring to the Sultanpur Lodhi MLA, allegedly said he could “make a ‘thanedar’ (policeman) wet his pants”.

Chandel said the comments demoralised not even policemen, but also the defence personnel. The DSP said he had slapped a legal notice against Sidhu seeking a public apology for his comments on December 27, 2021, through a legal notice, but Sidhu did not tender an unconditional apology for his comments.

Chandel said the alleged comments on the police force were not only heard by those present at the meeting, but also spread like wildfire through media and social media platforms. The DSP claimed that the “derogatory words” had adversely hit the morale of the police force.

He said sacrifices made by the force were undermined by the alleged derogatory remarks.

In the order, the Chief Judicial Magistrate said, “In pursuance of the previous order, the case was called several times... but none turned up on the behalf of the complainant in the court today. Hence, the present case is hereby dismissed in default.”

