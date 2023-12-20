Ferozepur: DSP Surinder Bansal’s police custody extended by three days

Ferozepur, December 19
The police remand of tainted DSP Surinder Bansal was again extended by three days today. Bansal was arrested by the police on December 11 following which he was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan, who had sent him to a three-day police remand. Later, he was produced in the court on December 15, when his police remand was extended by three days.
As per police sources, they have got a whiff of illegal transactions amounting to over Rs 1 crore allegedly routed to the bank accounts of Bansal and his family members, besides one Gurmej, who was working as his conduit.
Earlier, Bansal had been booked and arrested on graft charges in connection with a case related to illegal monetary transactions. As per the FIR, the DSP had been taking bribes through Kothi Rai Sahib village resident Gurmej, who is also in police custody.
