DTF slams Education Dept over master cadre teachers' role in Class 12 practical exams

Along with this, many teachers have also been assigned to take practical exams at long distances

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:19 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has questioned the Education Department for appointing master cadre teachers instead of lecturers for practical exams of Class 12, being conducted by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Citing the date sheet, Vikram Dev, president of DTF, said for conducing the practical exams between February 2 and 12, a large number of master cadre teachers have also been assigned duties to take practical exams, in addition to the relevant subject lecturers assigned to them for teaching students of Classes 6 to 10.

Whereas, the master cadre teachers have no experience of teaching students of Class 12. Along with this, many teachers have also been assigned to take practical exams at long distances. Similarly, many teachers providing vocational education under NSQF have also been assigned to take practical exams of students of other subjects.

It is worth mentioning that due to the vacancy of thousands of school lecturer posts in Punjab, the education of students has been affected and the work of taking practical exams has also been badly hampered.

