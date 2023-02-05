Dubai-based man arrested with Rs 17L near border post

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, February 4

The BSF on Friday night apprehended a Dubai-based man near the border and recovered Rs 17 lakh from him. According to information, the BSF personnel intercepted a car near the Kassoke border outpost. Two persons identified Lakhvir Singh and Pippal Singh, both residents of Nihale Wala village, were in the car. Pippal was driving the car, Lakhvir was sitting on the passenger seat.

While the BSF personnel were checking the car, Lakhvir managed to flee from the spot. During checking, the BSF personnel reportedly recovered Rs 17 lakh drug money from the car.

Sources said Lakhvir is an Army man and is posted in Leh. He had come to his native village on leave. Pippal, who is working in Dubai, had also come on leave.

The sources said Lakhvir’s brother Sukhdev, alias Sukha, is a notorious drug smuggler, who has been booked in several cases earlier. After preliminary probe, the BSF handed over Pippal to the police. However, no FIR has been registered till now.