Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar, June 12
A man was shot dead by four unidentified assailant on the Ghanupur Kale road here in the wee hours today. The victim, identified as Harinder Singh, had returned from Dubai around a week ago.
He, along with his wife and two children, was going to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple when the incident took place. Four persons with their faces covered came on two bikes.
After robbing Harinder Singh of his mobiles and jewellry, they shot him dead.
The police have started investigations and are scrutinizing the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about the perpetrators.
On Saturday, a shopkeeper identified as Gurpartap Singh Raja was allegedly shot dead by AAP volunteer Charandeep Singh Babba, who is the son of MC councillor Dalbir Kaur, at 100-feet road here over a property dispute. The incident had left Raja's friend Rishi injured.
