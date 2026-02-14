DT
PT
Dubai returnee scripts success story through fish farming in Barnala

Dubai returnee scripts success story through fish farming in Barnala

Operates in over 15 acres across four districts, saves Rs 12 lakh annually

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 03:29 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Daroga Chauhan (wearing black jacket, on extreme right) along with others at a panchayat pond.
A 33-year-old youth from Handiaya village in Barnala who returned from Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic has scripted a success story by taking up fish farming in panchayat ponds and other water bodies in over 15 acres across four districts of the state.

Daroga Chauhan said he had gone to Dubai in 2015 for employment but returned in 2020 after work came to a halt during the pandemic. With no land of his own, he decided to venture into fish farming and got training from the Fisheries Department.

He began in 2020 by leasing nearly 1.75 acres of a panchayat pond at Dugri village in Ludhiana district. Later, he expanded operations by taking 2.5 acres of a panchayat pond on lease at Khudi Khurd village in Barnala district.

 At present, Chauhan is engaged in fish farming in more than 10 ponds spread over nearly 15 acres in Barnala, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mansa districts. In Barnala district alone, he has leased ponds at Sekha Road (1 acre), Khudi Khurd (2.5 acres), Fatehgarh Chhanna (around 1.75 acres), besides private ponds at Kotduna, Upli and Jagjitpura. He has also taken ponds on lease in Balian village of Sangrur district and Alisher village in Mansa district.

 Chauhan runs his own fish shop in Handiaya, selling part of his produce locally while transporting the remaining stock to Ludhiana for marketing. He procures fish seed from the government fish seed farm at Sangrur and from Benra. Currently, he is rearing varieties such as Catla, Rohu, Mrigal, Common Carp and Grass Carp.

 He said that from ponds and his fish shop in Barnala district alone, he earns nearly Rs 24 lakh annually. After deducting expenses on feed, labour, lease amount and transportation, he manages to save around Rs 10 to 12 lakh every year. Over the past year, he earned nearly Rs 4.75 lakh from fish sales through the canal outlet.

 Chauhan said starting with panchayat ponds proved to be a viable option for him as he had no agricultural land of his own.

Barnala Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh appreciated Chauhan’s efforts, stating that fish farming in panchayat ponds not only generated income for entrepreneurs but also increased revenue for village panchayats.

 He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), fish farmers were provided subsidy ranging from 40 to 60 per cent. Chauhan was granted a 40-per cent subsidy on a motorcycle fitted with an ice box through the Fisheries Department.

