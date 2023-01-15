Dues not paid, 2 clubs in Abohar issued notice to vacate buildings in two days

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 14

The Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to the Ladies’ Club and Tennis Club to vacate the buildings within two days.

The Ladies’ Club was founded in 1978 and the Tennis Club, in 1938. The lease of both the clubs had expired long ago.

According to the notice, the managements of both clubs have been asked to deposit the outstanding amount to the MC immediately. As no one was in the buildings, the staff pasted the notices on the gates of both the clubs.

In the case of the Ladies’ Club, a court had on 12-11-2003 after hearing the case filed initially in June 16, 2000, directed to evict the club building and give its possession to the civic body.

According to the local administration, the recoverable amount (penalty) stands at Rs 6.94 lakh.

In the case of Tennis Club, the proceedings were initiated reportedly on August 17, 1988, under the Public Premises Act.

Later, a court in the judgment pronounced on 24-07-2000, ordered the eviction and directed the management to pay the penalty of Rs 3,000 per month from 1-4-1990 onwards.

The MC staff said that letters to pay the outstanding amount were earlier sent on July 12, 2022 but they did not comply with the directions.