Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Karam Prakash
Patiala, May 8
The financial position of the state-run Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) is in dire straits as the state government has failed to reimburse Rs 114 crore pending on account of free travel for women in PRTC buses.
Promised Part payment: PRTC
The PRTC has written to the state government for the reimbursement of the dues. Senior officials have been contacted and they have assured that part of the dues will be paid in a day or two. Poonam Deep Kaur, MD. PRTC
The dues have been pending since December last year, sources say. As a result, the PRTC is finding it difficult to meet its daily expenses.
The previous Congress government led by then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had launched the free travel scheme for women in April last year.
Women comprise 40 per cent of the PRTC’s passengers.
After the rollout of the scheme, the number of passengers in PRTC buses has increased. This means that whenever the state government reimburses the dues, the PRTC’s income will rise.
Sources in the PRTC say the bill on account of free travel for women has been generated and sent to the government.
“If the PRTC doesn’t get the reimbursement on time, its financial position will deteriorate,” said a PRTC General Manager.
Poonam Deep Kaur, Managing Director, PRTC, said the bus corporation had already written to the state government for the reimbursement of the dues.
“We are in touch with senior officials. We have been assured that part of the dues will be paid in a couple of days,” she added.
