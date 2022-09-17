Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 16

Farmers under the banner of BKU Ekta Sidhupur have started an indefinite protest demanding the arrest of an arhtiya (commission agent) who allegedly duped farmers in the district of crores of rupees.

They blocked the Bathinda-Zirakpur national highway near Lehra Bega village in Bathinda. The protesting farmers raised slogans against the Police Department and state government alleging police inaction in the matter. After a meeting with senior police officials, the protesting farmer union members removed the blockade from the national highway, but started a dharna near Dana Mandi area.

Baldev Singh Sandoha, state general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said, “After getting assurance from police officials that all-out efforts will be made to provide money to the duped farmers, we have shifted our protest from the national highway to the nearby Dana Mandi area where it will continue for an indefinite period. An arhtiya from Rampura area has duped around 60 farmers from five villages in the district of Rs 4.6 crore. We demand that the police must arrest the arhtiya and ensure that all farmers get their money back. The police have told us that they have started scrutinising the documents of properties of the arhtiya and will take action after thorough probe.”

The police have already booked the arhtiya under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC.

SSP Bathinda J Elanchezhian said, “The arhtiya has been booked based on the preliminary investigation under relevant Sections of the IPC. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panchkula. The police have met him and recorded his statement. He is expected to come in a day or two following which he will join the investigation.”

