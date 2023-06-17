Duped of Rs 2 lakh, man dies by suicide

Abohar, June 16
The body of Amarjit Singh (32), who went missing on Wednesday from Dhani Sucha Singh near Abohar, was recovered from a canal today near Jandwala Hanwanta village.
The deceased’s brother, Harpreet Singh, said Amarjit had left a note, blaming Karamjit Kaur of Panjawa village for him taking the extreme step. Harpreet alleged Karamjit took Rs 2 lakh from Amarjit for sending him abroad. The police have registered a case against Karamjit and her father Jarnail Singh.
Sewadar killed
Muktsar: A sewadar at a dera at Tarkhanwala village here was allegedly killed by a fellow sewadar on Thursday night. The deceased, Tota Nath, of Moga district suffered a severe head injury. The accused, Gaurav Goga, has been booked. The police have registered a case. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...