Duped of Rs 2 lakh, man dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 16

The body of Amarjit Singh (32), who went missing on Wednesday from Dhani Sucha Singh near Abohar, was recovered from a canal today near Jandwala Hanwanta village.

The deceased’s brother, Harpreet Singh, said Amarjit had left a note, blaming Karamjit Kaur of Panjawa village for him taking the extreme step. Harpreet alleged Karamjit took Rs 2 lakh from Amarjit for sending him abroad. The police have registered a case against Karamjit and her father Jarnail Singh.

Sewadar killed

Muktsar: A sewadar at a dera at Tarkhanwala village here was allegedly killed by a fellow sewadar on Thursday night. The deceased, Tota Nath, of Moga district suffered a severe head injury. The accused, Gaurav Goga, has been booked. The police have registered a case. TNS