Dust storm disrupts power supply in Abohar for 15 hrs

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 6

A dust storm hit Abohar and adjacent villages at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department had issued an alert for a dust storm at 3 pm.

Power supply in the area was suspended immediately. According to some of the affected consumers, the supply was restored in the upper streets of Nai Abadi and half of Azeemgarh at 9 am today and in some areas it was restored as early as 8.30 pm yesterday. Sub Divisional Engineer Rajiv Kumar said the fault could be spotted at 6.30 am today. He said it took 90 minutes to rectify the fault—

