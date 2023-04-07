Dust storm disrupts power supply in Abohar for 15 hrs

Abohar, April 6
A dust storm hit Abohar and adjacent villages at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department had issued an alert for a dust storm at 3 pm.
Power supply in the area was suspended immediately. According to some of the affected consumers, the supply was restored in the upper streets of Nai Abadi and half of Azeemgarh at 9 am today and in some areas it was restored as early as 8.30 pm yesterday. Sub Divisional Engineer Rajiv Kumar said the fault could be spotted at 6.30 am today. He said it took 90 minutes to rectify the fault—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year