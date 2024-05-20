Duty-bound to criticise AAP in Punjab: Pawan Khera

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

The Congress today defended critical views of its leaders on the AAP government in Punjab, saying it would have been a “betrayal of the state’s people if we joined hands with AAP in the state”.

Interacting with the media at the Press Club here, AICC general secretary and media wing in charge Pawan Khera said despite the Congress and AAP being part of the INDIA bloc, it was the responsibility of the Congress to ask questions from the AAP leadership.

“The Congress was tasked with the responsibility of being the Opposition party in Punjab. That means it is duty- bound to question the state government. If we side with the (AAP) government in Punjab, who will ask questions. It would have been a betrayal of the state’s people if we joined hands with the AAP here. It would be like siding with the BJP at the Centre. In Delhi, things are different as we didn’t receive such a mandate from people. So, whenever the Punjab Government is wrong, it’s our responsibility to ask questions.”

The Congress also attacked the Narendra Modi government over farm protest and Agniveer scheme. Asked about farmers’ protests against the BJP in the state, Khera said: “While the (BJP) leaders sit in Delhi due to votes of the farmers, that same farmers are not allowed to go to the national capital. What the farmers are asking from you. They are just reminding you of promises made by you to them. But instead the farmers are being called anti-national, Khalistani, etc. Farmers are seeking answers. That is why the Congress manifesto promises guarantees on the MSP.”

Targeting Modi, he said, “While the PM has reserved the right to continue in politics, even after the age of 75, an Agniveer is expected to retire at 22. Is this justified?”

Asked about the Congress’ repeated charges against the BJP of changing the Constitution if it retains the power, Khera said, “Their leaders —Anant Hegde, Diya Kumari and Arun Govil — have made statements regarding changing the Constitution.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agniveers #Congress #Indian Army