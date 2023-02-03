Duty-bound to ensure well-being of poor: CM

Jalandhar, February 2
Ahead of Ravidas Jayanti, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged off a train of pilgrims from the Jalandhar City railway station to Varanasi for celebrating upcoming ‘parkash purab’ of Guru Ravidas.
Mann flagged off the Beghunpura Express amidst a sea of pligrims who danced and celebrated the occasion.
The Doaba region has a substantial Dalit population. Over 10 lakh people of the Ravidassia community reside in Doaba, with Jalandhar being the prominent centre.
The Chief Minister flagged off the train after taking blessings from head of Dera Ballan, Sant Baba Niranjan Dass.
Mann said the government was duty-bound to ensure well-being of the poor. He said with the blessings of Guru Ravidas, his government had been voted to power and no stone would be left unturned for ensuring their well-being .
He said the government would work tirelessly for ameliorating the woes of weaker and underprivileged sections of society in consonance with teachings of Guru Ravidas.
He lauded the role being played by Dera Ballan in the social and economic well-being of the masses. The dera had always been instrumental in imparting quality education and health services to the needy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...