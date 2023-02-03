Duty-bound to ensure well-being of poor: CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

Ahead of Ravidas Jayanti, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged off a train of pilgrims from the Jalandhar City railway station to Varanasi for celebrating upcoming ‘parkash purab’ of Guru Ravidas.

Mann flagged off the Beghunpura Express amidst a sea of pligrims who danced and celebrated the occasion.

The Doaba region has a substantial Dalit population. Over 10 lakh people of the Ravidassia community reside in Doaba, with Jalandhar being the prominent centre.

The Chief Minister flagged off the train after taking blessings from head of Dera Ballan, Sant Baba Niranjan Dass.

Mann said the government was duty-bound to ensure well-being of the poor. He said with the blessings of Guru Ravidas, his government had been voted to power and no stone would be left unturned for ensuring their well-being .

He said the government would work tirelessly for ameliorating the woes of weaker and underprivileged sections of society in consonance with teachings of Guru Ravidas.

He lauded the role being played by Dera Ballan in the social and economic well-being of the masses. The dera had always been instrumental in imparting quality education and health services to the needy.