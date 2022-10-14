Dy supdt of Goindwal Sahib jail held, sent to police custody

XTribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the Deputy Superintendent of Goindwal Sahib sub-jail, Balbir Singh, for allegedly sheltering people involved in sneaking mobile phones and prohibited material inside the jail premises.

This is the sixth arrest made by the STF in the case. Earlier, the task force had arrested Karanpreet Singh, alias Fateh, alias Giani. A case under Sections 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered in Mohali on September 26 after a mobile was seized from him. The jail authorities had informed the STF that Karanpreet was notorious for having links with cross-border smugglers. DSP Vavinder Mahajan was entrusted with the investigations.

During the investigation, the STF stumbled upon a well-oiled nexus involved in sneaking and trading of mobile phones and drugs inside the jail complex. Besides Karanpreet Singh, the STF had arrested Rashpal Singh, alias Dolla, of Bhuchar Kalan village in Tarn Taran, Harpreet Singh of Devidaspura village in Jandiala, Arpit Jain of Patti in Tarn Taran and Jatinder Singh of Bhuchar Kalan. One of their accomplices is yet to be arrested.

They alleged that Balbir Singh helped shelter them and did not allow the checking of their barracks.

Balbir was produced before a Khadoor Sahib court, which sent him to police custody on Thursday. The police have also seized his mobile phone, which was sent for forensic examination.