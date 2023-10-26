 e-auction of Golden Temple model gifted to PM Modi opposed : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The SGPC has criticised the Centre’s move to auction the model of Golden Temple that was gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sikh body has urged the government that the model could be placed in his house to maintain its sanctity and to honour Sikh sentiments.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The model of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib should not be auctioned during the auction of honours and gifts received by PM Modi. This is not an ordinary gift but a symbol of devotion and respect. I appeal to the Prime Minister to keep the model at his residence.”

The Union Ministry of State for Culture and External Affairs had said that PM Mementos would be e-auctioned till October 31.

It has been learnt that besides the Golden Temple replica, a statue of Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal, brass statue of Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, and Lord Hanuman, a statue of Ram Darbar, the souvenir of Jerusalem and other items were to be auctioned by the government.

Not an ordinary gift

The model of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib should not be auctioned during the auction of honours and gifts received by PM Modi. This is not an ordinary gift but a symbol of devotion and respect. I appeal to the Prime Minister to keep the model at his residence. — Harjinder Singh Dhami,SGPC president

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Narendra Modi #SGPC #Sikhs

