e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says CM

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 24

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday kicked off the first-of-its-kind programme to have direct interface with the youth.

He announced an all-women police station in all districts. Interacting with students at Government College for Girls here during the programme, he said India is a young nation with the sizeable population below 40.

He said the government would soon launch an exclusive electric vehicle-based shuttle service for girls. This service would be launched in Patiala, Ludhiana and Amritsar. Mann said this was a step forward towards ensuring the best public transport for girls in these cities.

The Chief Minister, exhorting the girls to come forward and play a decisive role in active politics, said they woulf play a key role in the progress of the country.

The Chief Minister said out of 11 women MLAs, two lawmakers have been elevated as ministers in his Cabinet.

Bhagwant Mann said that every individual must discharge their responsibility with utmost professional commitment, dedication and sincerity.The Chief Minister said that a number of reforms need to be introduced in the education sector so as to benefit the youth.

Bhagwant Mann said that the ultimate aim is to ensure that youth become active partners in the socio-economic progress of the state.On the occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with the students and answered their queries besides announcing a grant worth Rs 1 crore for library block, Rs 51 lakh for state of the art auditorium cum multipurpose hall and others.