Each Olympian from state to get Rs 15L: Hayer

Chandigarh, June 13

Under the new policy of the Punjab Government, a player participating in the Olympics will be given Rs 15 lakh for preparation. The gold, silver and bronze medal winner will get a cash prize of Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively. It was stated by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in a press statement issued here today.

During a meeting with officials of the Sports Departments at the Civil Secretariat, Hayer said the preparation money should be released to players going to the Olympics. He said so far, six shooters had been selected for the Olympics, while a larger number of Punjabi players in hockey, shooting and athletics would be selected.

Meet Hayer said the work of establishing sports nurseries was going on in the state. Similarly, sports infrastructure would be set up in villages and towns.

