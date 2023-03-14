Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 13

Banking on sympathy factor and the legacy of the Chaudhary family for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the AICC on Monday announced the candidature of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (69), the widow of late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of the MP during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur on January 14. The announcement is being seen as Rahul’s way of paying back the family.

Though PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had assured her candidature during the MP’s bhog, the official announcement came today.

High-stakes battle Congress: Constituency with party since 1999 AAP: After losing Sangrur, bypoll matter of prestige BJP: Saffron party pushing hard to make a mark SAD: It’s do-or-die battle for beleaguered Badals

The Congress is the first party to name its candidate for this reserved seat even as the bypoll is yet to be announced. Senior leaders have vowed support to the Chaudhary family. A party stronghold, Jalandhar has been voting for the Congress nominee for the last five consecutive terms since 1999. Karamjit, who studied MPhil and MA in history and English, has a rapport with people across the constituency. She served as the Principal, Government Arts and Sports College, Jalandhar. She retired about 12 years ago as Director of Public Instructions (Colleges). Since then, she has been actively campaigning for her husband as well as son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, an MLA from Phillaur.

Karamjit comes from a prominent political family. Her father-in-law Master Gurbanta Singh was a minister and a seven-time MLA. Her brother-in-law Chaudhary Jagjit Singh too was a minister and a five-time MLA. Besides winning the Lok Sabha poll in 2014 and 2019, Santokh Singh Chaudhary was a three-time MLA and served as a minister twice.

Vikramjit Chaudhary said the family was grateful to the leadership for reposing faith in them. He said, “A thumping victory will be a befitting tribute to my father, who was a popular leader.” Karamjit said she was thankful to the party for standing with her family during the tough time. “I will work hard to realise the dreams of my husband,” she added.

