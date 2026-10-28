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Home / Punjab / ears, pride and cheers: A day to remember for hockey stars' families

ears, pride and cheers: A day to remember for hockey stars' families

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab added another historic chapter to its rich sporting heritage by hosting the Asian Hockey Championship for the first time today. The championship was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. With this hosting, the long-standing dream of the hockey players of Punjab to play on their soil has come true. DPR Punjab
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He walked in with a curious smile, wondering where he would be seated to get a clear view of his son, Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, playing a match on home ground, in Burlton Park, for the first time.

Harmanpreet has played more than 250 international matches, but his father, Sarabjit Singh, had never watched him play in person. On Tuesday, that long awaited moment finally arrived during the inaugural match of the Asian Champions Trophy, being held in Jalandhar for the first time ever, turning an ordinary match day into something he would never forget.

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Meanwhile, players from both teams, India and Bangladesh, readied themselves for the moment, for the umpire to blow his whistle.

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“I tear up easily. Whenever I talk about Harman, I tear up. I get emotional when it is about Harmanpreet,” Sarabjit Singh told The Tribune, his eyes welling up as he watched his son in action.

“I’ll tell you, I still remember the time when I first came here with Harman to drop him off at this academy in my Maruti. He was such a small kid then. Now, seeing him play an international match, is a surreal feeling,” he added.

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The emotions were mutual. As Harmanpreet stood alongside the Bangladesh captain ahead of the match, his eyes searched the stands for his family. Spotting them, he waved to his wife, daughters and father.

The occasion was equally special for the family of another Indian player, Sukhjeet Singh, whose father Ajit Singh was also watching his son play for the first time. Expressing his pride, he said, “Mainu bahut maan mehsoos ho reha hai” (I feel very proud).

Beyond the emotional reunions in the stands, the opening ceremony of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium offered a celebration of hockey’s rich legacy.

An impressive drone show traced the history and significance of hockey landmarks such as Mithapur and Sansarpur, while also paying tribute to legendary Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, widely recognised as one of the best hockey players in the world, a centre-forward, whose Indian hockey team won gold in the Olympics in London (1948), in Helsinki (1952) and Melbourne (1956).

Ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash, Sukhwinder Singh’s hit song Jai Ho! reverberated through the stadium, lifting the crowd’s spirits. The music prompted enthusiastic cheers and hooting from spectators, adding to the excitement and setting the tone for the opening match.

Among those cheering for India was Illi Saddique, wife of Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh, who arrived at the stadium wearing the saffron Indian jersey. Although Malaysian by nationality, she said her heart was with the Indian team her husband represents. "My dil and jaan is India because my husband plays and represents the Indian team," she told this reporter.

Manpreet, however, was unable to take the field because of an injury, with doctors advising against his participation. Saddique said, " I hope he will recover soon and return to action in time for major tournaments, including the Olympics, where he is aiming to make a record-breaking fifth appearance," she added.

As the match started, the stadium was completely packed. As the game began, Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal rent the air. The audience cheered, India... India”. Older Punjabis watched the live drama with pride. It was truly a chak de India moment -- the song played in the background. The Asian Champions Trophy had begun.

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