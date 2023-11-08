Chandigarh, November 8
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Ropar district early on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).
There was no report of casualty or damage to property, officials said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 and Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km ,Location:Rupnagar, Punjab," the NSC said on X.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...