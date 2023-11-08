Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, November 8

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Ropar district early on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

There was no report of casualty or damage to property, officials said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 and Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km ,Location:Rupnagar, Punjab," the NSC said on X.

