EC appoints five new SSPs

Chandigarh, March 22
Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Friday said the Election Commission (EC) has appointed five new SSPs in the state.
The CEO said Deepak Pareek had been posted as Bathinda SSP while Ankur Gupta had been posted as Jalandhar Rural SSP. Similarly, Simrat Kaur had been appointed Malerkotla SSP, Suhail Qasim Mir as SSP of Pathankot and Dr Pragya Jain has been posted as Fazilka SSP.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday transferred district police chiefs in Punjab, who are kin or have familial association with the elected political representatives.
