EC lists13 documents valid for casting vote

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

To facilitate voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised 12 additional documents as proof of identity, in addition to the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), for casting votes on June 1. Any of these documents can be presented by the voter as proof of identity at the polling station.

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Sibin C, said voters without an EPIC could still cast votes if they possess documents included Aadhaar, MGNREGA job card, bank or post office passbooks with photographs, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, driving license, PAN card, Smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian passport, pension documents with photograph, service ID cards (with photograph) issued by Central or state governments or PSU firms.

