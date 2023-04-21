ED arrests Punjab's ex-naib tehsildar Varinder Dhoot on money-laundering charges

New Delhi, April 21

A former naib tehsildar working in the Punjab government has been arrested by the ED on money-laundering charges in a case linked to alleged fraud in the sale of village land in the state's SAS Nagar district.

Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot was taken into custody on Thursday in a case "involving revenue officials and others for mis-allocating shares of 'shamlat' (panchayat) land of Seonk village in the said district to the tune of more than 99 acres in the name of ineligible villagers and in some instances, even outsiders," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement on Friday.

The federal agency alleged that Dhoot and some others "falsely" allotted the shares of the "shamlat" land in the name of six villagers.

"Subsequently, the power of attorneys were obtained by private property dealers from these villagers and on the basis of those, these private property dealers in connivance with revenue officials sold the 'shamlat' land to non-eligible villagers and some outsiders.

"The sale consideration was shared by the property dealers and revenue officials among themselves, giving a small amount to the villagers as well, from whom the power of attorneys were taken," the ED said.

The agency found that "unexplained" credit entries to the tune of more than Rs 15 crore, including Rs 8 crore in cash, were received in the bank accounts of Dhoot and his family members.

"Dhoot received funds in his relatives' bank accounts from the friends and relatives of the final purchaser and/or beneficial owners of the 'shamlat' land and most of the sale consideration for the land was transacted in cash," the agency alleged.

The value of the said "shamlat" land is estimated to be more than Rs 50 crore, it said.

The money-laundering case stems from a chargesheet filed against Dhoot and others by the Punjab vigilance bureau.