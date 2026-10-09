ED arrests suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a money laundering case. ED registered the case on November 6, 2025, after Bhullar was arrested in a corruption case registered by CBI on October 16, 2025, under Section 61(2) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 7 and 7A of the PC Act, 988.

The FIR was registered by CBI on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station and for ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the complainant’s business.

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After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Bhullar’s alleged aide Krishanu Sharda was first apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5,00,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was also arrested on the same day.

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While seeking 14 days’ remand, the special public prosecutor for ED told the CBI court in Chandigarh that custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the complete money trail and the larger nexus involved in the offence of money laundering.

ED said his interrogation was also required to confront him with financial records and statements collected during the PMLA investigation.

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However, SPS Bhullar and Karanjit Singh, advocates appearing for the accused HS Bhullar, opposed the remand application.

Advocate SPS Bhullar argued that the application filed by ED for remand was frivolous and had been filed at a time when cross-examination of the complainant was underway. He said this was an attempt to curtail the constitutional rights of the accused to a free and fair trial. Bhullar also argued that since the case was registered, ED had called family members of the accused for interrogation many times. He further argued that all documents were already available with the investigating agencies, so there was no need to grant remand or arrest of the accused. The CBI court is yet to pronounce the order on the remand application filed by ED.