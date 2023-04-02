ED attaches Rs 10.29 cr assets in NH-74 scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Enforcement Directorate today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth Rs 10.29 crore belonging to the accused in connection with its probe into Punjab’s NH-74 scam.

In a statement, the ED said it had attached immovable properties worth Rs 7.89 crore in the form of land situated at Vallah village in Amritsar district, along with movable assets worth Rs 2.40 crore bank deposits in connection with the case.

The agency alleged that the accused in the case got excess compensation for their land, which was being acquired by the government for the widening of the NH-74.

The ED’s case under provisions of the PMLA was based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Police, it said.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that five brothers — Ajmer Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Gurvail Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Satnam Singh — managed to get backdated forged orders and subsequently got them entered in the revenue records on a later date in connivance with revenue officials and middlemen,” the ED said.

Based on this, the accused fraudulently received excess compensation to the tune of Rs 15.73 crore for their land, which was being acquired for the widening of the NH-74 at non-agriculture rate.

The investigation revealed that this ill-gotten money was either utilised for purchasing immovable properties in their names or was transferred to their other bank accounts or bank accounts of their relatives, the agency alleged.