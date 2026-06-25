ED attaches assets worth Rs 55.57 crore in money laundering case linked to Sanjeev Arora

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 55.57 crore in connection with a money laundering case involving Gurugram-based real estate firm M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), formerly known as M/s Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd and its associated entities and persons.

Advertisement

The attached assets include bank accounts, fixed deposits, land, commercial premises and residential apartments located in Ludhiana, Gurugram and Chandigarh. These properties are held in the names of HSRL, Sanjeev Arora (its erstwhile Chairman and Managing Director), his family members and other linked entities.

Advertisement

According to the ED, the action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The probe was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered at Police Station Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, involving offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, corresponding to Sections 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, which are scheduled offences under PMLA.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed that HSRL, primarily a real estate company, had shown fictitious export sales of mobile phones worth approximately Rs 157 crore to two UAE-based entities during the financial year 2023-24. These included M/s Fortbell Telecom FZCO and M/s Dragon Global FZCO.

The ED has alleged that the mobile phones were procured locally from supplier firms, but the purported exports were not backed by any genuine movement of goods. Instead, the company allegedly used a network of shell/non-existent companies, shared mobile numbers and email IDs to raise bogus invoices and provide accommodation entries.

Advertisement

The total proceeds of crime in the case have been quantified at approximately Rs 102.99 crore, the agency said. Sanjeev Arora was arrested on May 9, 2026, and is currently in judicial custody.