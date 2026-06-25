DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ED attaches assets worth Rs 55.57 crore in money laundering case linked to Sanjeev Arora

ED attaches assets worth Rs 55.57 crore in money laundering case linked to Sanjeev Arora

Properties attached in connection with a money laundering case involving Gurugram-based real estate firm M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited, formerly known as M/s Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:22 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora. File
Advertisement

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 55.57 crore in connection with a money laundering case involving Gurugram-based real estate firm M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), formerly known as M/s Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd and its associated entities and persons.

Advertisement

The attached assets include bank accounts, fixed deposits, land, commercial premises and residential apartments located in Ludhiana, Gurugram and Chandigarh. These properties are held in the names of HSRL, Sanjeev Arora (its erstwhile Chairman and Managing Director), his family members and other linked entities.

Advertisement

According to the ED, the action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The probe was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered at Police Station Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, involving offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, corresponding to Sections 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, which are scheduled offences under PMLA.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed that HSRL, primarily a real estate company, had shown fictitious export sales of mobile phones worth approximately Rs 157 crore to two UAE-based entities during the financial year 2023-24. These included M/s Fortbell Telecom FZCO and M/s Dragon Global FZCO.

The ED has alleged that the mobile phones were procured locally from supplier firms, but the purported exports were not backed by any genuine movement of goods. Instead, the company allegedly used a network of shell/non-existent companies, shared mobile numbers and email IDs to raise bogus invoices and provide accommodation entries.

Advertisement

The total proceeds of crime in the case have been quantified at approximately Rs 102.99 crore, the agency said. Sanjeev Arora was arrested on May 9, 2026, and is currently in judicial custody.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts