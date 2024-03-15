ED attaches Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s properties

New Delhi, March 14
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached various properties to the tune of Rs 4.58 crore of former Forest Minister of Punjab and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The attachment includes a total of four immovable properties consisting of two residential plots, one constructed residential house and one residential flat in Punjab along with immovable/movable properties including bank balances and investments in mutual funds.
The agency had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The probe had revealed that Dharamsot, between March 1, 2016 and March 31, 2022, which includes his tenure as Forest Minister in the then Congress-led Amarinder Singh government, had acquired assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of his and his sons.
During investigation conducted by ED, it was found that Dharamsot had acquired disproportionate assets through the proceeds of crime relating to the scheduled offences to the tune of Rs 6.34 crore.
The former minister had been arrested by ED in January this year under the PMLA in an investigation linked to an alleged forest scam.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...