ED attaches Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s properties

New Delhi, March 14

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached various properties to the tune of Rs 4.58 crore of former Forest Minister of Punjab and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attachment includes a total of four immovable properties consisting of two residential plots, one constructed residential house and one residential flat in Punjab along with immovable/movable properties including bank balances and investments in mutual funds.

The agency had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The probe had revealed that Dharamsot, between March 1, 2016 and March 31, 2022, which includes his tenure as Forest Minister in the then Congress-led Amarinder Singh government, had acquired assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of his and his sons.

During investigation conducted by ED, it was found that Dharamsot had acquired disproportionate assets through the proceeds of crime relating to the scheduled offences to the tune of Rs 6.34 crore.

The former minister had been arrested by ED in January this year under the PMLA in an investigation linked to an alleged forest scam.

