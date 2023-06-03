ED attaches Ludhiana agent’s Rs 58-lakh assets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Assets worth Rs 58 lakh belonging to a Ludhiana-based travel agent have been attached as part of a money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The investigation is linked to the alleged cheating of people in the name of arranging work permit visas of different countries for them, the ED said today. A provisional attachment order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize Nitish Ghai’s assets.

The case under the PMLA stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Punjab Police against Ghai and some others, maintained the ED.

The travel agent has been accused of cheating the public by offering them ‘false allurement’ of providing work permit visas of different countries. Neither the promise materialised nor the payments made by the victims were returned. The agency found that as many as 35 police FIRs against the accused are already under investigation.

Ghai’s bank accounts were scrutinised and it was discovered that he took cash from people and deposited it in the accounts maintained by him, his family members and various consultancy firms operated by him.