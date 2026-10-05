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Home / Punjab / ED cites chats, instances of alleged interference in Punjab officers’ transfers, postings

ED cites chats, instances of alleged interference in Punjab officers’ transfers, postings

ED’s July 30 communication to the Punjab DGP provides a detailed account of the material it claims to have gathered during its investigations

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:36 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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For alleging interference in transfers and postings of Punjab Government officers in various government departments, as many as 21 instances were narrated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In addition, 11 WhatsApp chats were also relied upon.

ED’s July 30 communication to the Punjab DGP provides a detailed account of the material it claims to have gathered during its investigations. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption involving senior officers of the Punjab Government after holding that material shared by ED with the Punjab Police prima facie disclosed cognisable offences in high public office and required investigation.

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The communication was a reference under Section 66(2) of the PMLA for registration of an FIR. The reference, placed before the high court, runs into more than 150 pages with 26 annexures.

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The bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, during the course of hearing, was told that searches were conducted from May 7 to May 10 during course of investigation of a PMLA case on the premises of one Ajay Sehgal, Nitin Gohal, Suresh Kumar Bajaj and others.

Claiming that incriminating information/documents were recovered during the searches, ED alleged that WhatsApp chats and communications revealed Gohal was regularly influencing transfers, postings, movement of officials, collection of money from interested persons and coordination with other individuals.

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The bench observed: “As per the communication, Gohal installed Jitin Gohal in Chief Minister office through Dr Romi Raja Mahajan and Rajbir Ghuman in respect of which a WhatsApp chat dated January 23 is also reproduced”. 

Ghuman was posted as OSD in the Chief Minister’s office. The bench observed he was neither associated in the preliminary inquiry nor his response was sought in the matter.

Referring to WhatsApp chats, it was alleged that Gohal was actively involved in matters relating to policy formulation, amendment to departmental rules, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters and other government decisions.

The chats allegedly indicated access to confidential policy proposals, draft administrative decisions and departmental communications, which ordinarily would not be available in public domain. “Role of Nitin Gohal in procuring arms licence was also highlighted with reference to seven chats. The ED communication also referred to six chats suggesting that Nitin Gohal was involved in discussions and coordination relating to land transactions, CLU matters, demarcation proceedings, property disputes, housing schemes and other land-related issues indicating access to sensitive information concerning land records, revenue matters and government approvals,” it was alleged.

The communication also contained four chats allegedly indicating unauthorised access and leakage of confidential government information as well as 11 chats relating to payments, kickbacks and other benefits received in lieu of official favours/work. 

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