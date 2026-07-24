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Home / Punjab / ED conducts raids in Punjab, Delhi, UP in Rs 450-crore bank loan ‘fraud’

ED conducts raids in Punjab, Delhi, UP in Rs 450-crore bank loan ‘fraud’

Officials say the Lucknow zonal office of the central agency raided 8 premises in the national capital and the 2 states as part of the probe against a company identified as Santosh Overseas Limited, its promoters and linked entities

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Lucknow, Updated At : 09:40 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids in Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as part of a money-laundering investigation into a Rs 450-crore bank loan fraud case, officials said.

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They said the Lucknow zonal office of the central agency raided eight premises in the national capital and the two states as part of the probe against a company identified as Santosh Overseas Limited, its promoters and linked entities.

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The action was conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED probe stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to an alleged fraud involving a Rs 450 crore loan availed from a consortium of banks, the officials said.

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It is alleged by the ED that the loan funds were diverted and layered through a network of shell entities, accommodation entry operators (hawala dealers) and related companies by way of fake invoices and circular financial transactions.

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