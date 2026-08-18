ED flags 61 irregularities in CMO over transfers, policy decisions

An investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged a network of influence in the Chief Minister’s Office, by uncovering 61 instances of suspected wrongdoing. These include transfers and postings of officials, intervention in administrative decisions, arms licence matters, land deals, and alleged payments and kickbacks.

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The ED letter highlights 21 instances of transfers allegedly effected through intermediaries, who, the central agency claims, are linked to the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister and his associate Nitin Gohal. Gohal, already under investigation in the Suntec City probe, drew attention after cash was allegedly thrown from a flat during an ED raid at his residence earlier this year.

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The findings point to the alleged role of five intermediaries who, according to the agency, used access to senior government functionaries, including OSD to the CM, to influence postings of IAS, IPS, PCS and PPS officers, besides those posted in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Verka, AGTF and the Prisons Department. As many as 21 officers’ names also figure in the letter. It points out the draft transfer lists of officers were routed through these intermediaries before the lists were finally released.

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Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had said the BJP-led Centre was using the ED to target Opposition parties and their leaders.

The letter, first reported in these columns last Wednesday, also mentions 11 instances where allegedly payments were made, kickbacks and other benefits were received by these five intermediaries, including Nitin Gohal, a close associate of Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to Chief Minister. It mentions that Rs 89.55 lakh exchanged hands in these 11 cases, which is over and above the hawala transactions.

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Gohal told The Tribune that he was being framed in a baseless case as part of the larger political conspiracy against the Aam Aadmi Party. “The case is politically motivated. It is my democratic right to recommend anything to a friend for the betterment of the state. It was an internal conversation between two persons. How can it be deemed as trying to influence the government policy? My brother, Jitin’s name has been included because he is posted in the CMO. They have made wild allegations of me receiving a Mercedes car as a kickback, when actually a childhood friend had left his car here for a day for its servicing,” he said.

Gohal refuted all allegations of corruption and wrongdoing, including that cash was thrown from the balcony of his house in Kharar earlier this year during the ED search operation.

The ED has also pointed out seven instances where allegedly Gohal had a role in land deals and other works related to real estate developers.

Seven cases of issuance/ renewal of arms licences have also been mentioned.

The most damning, however, are the ED allegations of unauthorised access and leakage of confidential government information to Gohal and his other associates. These include tenders for mining, transportation of coal, administrative approvals and other internal government orders.