The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intercepted Amardeep Singh Grewal, a close 'aide' of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in connection with an alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case.

Grewal was intercepted under a look-out circular (LOC) issued by the ED, agency sources confirmed.

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He was brought to the ED headquarters for questioning after being summoned in the case.

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Grewal is reportedly associated with the Punjabi film industry and East Sunshine Production Private Limited.

The ED had earlier summoned Grewal for questioning but he did not appear before the agency.

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Subsequently, a LOC was issued against him, following which he was detained at the Delhi airport on Saturday.