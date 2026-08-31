ED lens on role of two top Punjab officials in Rs 40-crore GMADA waiver

The role of two top state government officials has come under the scanner in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged waiver of over Rs 40 crore to private realtor Remigate, which is developing a food court on a 1.13-acre site in Mohali.

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The realtor was given the waiver in the 34th meeting of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in 2025, which was chaired by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha. The then GMADA Chief Engineer had stated that the demand for Rs 40 crore in non-construction charges was not justified as the site was not free from encumbrances.

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However, the central agency has found that a former Chief Administrator, Kavita Singh, had denied any relief to the realtor after the engineering department submitted its report in 2017 that the site was feasible for development. Between 2017 and 2020, the case of waiver was taken up several times but was denied on the same grounds.

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The ED has already sought the entire record — from the auction of the site in September 2015 at a reserve price of Rs 32.50 crore till date. Following the auction, the allottee had paid 20% of the total amount and the first instalment of Rs 9.87 crore.

Chief Engineer Ajay Garg and former Chief Engineer Sunil Kansal had recorded their statement with the agency last Thursday in the case being investigated under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

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Two different reports by the engineering wing of GMADA — one stating that the site is feasible and the other stating that the site was not feasible — have raised questions over the role of officials in the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department. The central agency is expected to summon more officials, including the Estate Officers who recommended the waiver to the realtor on the basis of the 2025 report of the engineering wing.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official said if the site was feasible, charging a non-construction fee was justifiable.